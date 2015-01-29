Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MOSCOW Jan 29 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday his country was a sovereign, independent nation which could not be handed over to anybody.
The Belarussian leader told his annual news conference: "As for conversations that Belarus is some kind of a part of the Russian world ... Belarus is a sovereign, independent state ... There are hundreds of thousands of armed people lined up behind me." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.