MOSCOW Jan 29 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday his country was a sovereign, independent nation which could not be handed over to anybody.

The Belarussian leader told his annual news conference: "As for conversations that Belarus is some kind of a part of the Russian world ... Belarus is a sovereign, independent state ... There are hundreds of thousands of armed people lined up behind me." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova)