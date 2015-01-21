MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's Finance Ministry sold
1.11 billion roubles ($16.88 million) worth of its OFZ treasury
bonds at a weekly auction, out of 5 billion roubles on offer,
Reuters data showed on Wednesday.
This was the ministry's first weekly treasury bonds auction
this year. The ministry has been forced to cancel most of its
auctions in recent months due to deteriorating market
conditions, weakening of the rouble and shortages of rouble
liquidity on the money market.
The ministry placed the bonds, maturing in May
2016, at an average yield of 15.27 percent.
($1 = 65.7710 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by
Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)