MOSCOW, April 1 The Russian Finance Ministry sold 5.0 billion roubles ($86.30 million), or the full volume on offer, in OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2028, Reuters data showed on Wednesday.

Data showed total demand reached 28 billion roubles and the ministry sold the bonds at an average yield of 11.77 percent. ($1 = 57.9391 roubles) (Reporting by Lena Orekhova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)