MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's Finance Ministry has increased its forecast for the country's 2015 budget deficit to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The document also showed that the ministry sees the average rouble exchange rate at 61.5 roubles per dollar for 2015, in line with Economy Ministry forecasts.

On Friday, the Finance Ministry said it projected a budget deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP this year - a large increase compared with the 0.6 percent deficit originally planned for 2015. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)