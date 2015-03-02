MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's Finance Ministry has
increased its forecast for the country's 2015 budget deficit to
3.8 percent of gross domestic product, a document seen by
Reuters showed.
The document also showed that the ministry sees the average
rouble exchange rate at 61.5 roubles per dollar for 2015, in
line with Economy Ministry forecasts.
On Friday, the Finance Ministry said it projected a budget
deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP this year - a large increase
compared with the 0.6 percent deficit originally planned for
2015.
