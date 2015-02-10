ISTANBUL Feb 10 Russia needs to cut its budget by an additional 600 billion roubles ($9.04 billion) in 2015, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters at a G20 finance ministers' meeting on Tuesday.

He said that the 600 billion was in addition to a 10 percent cut that had already been discussed, covering all budget items excluding defence, social security and debt servicing.

"This (10 percent cut) is not enough so we have to look over a host of other measures this week and present (them) to correct the budget," Siluanov said.

He said that the ministry would recommend scrapping indexation of public sector wages and social security payments to help cut spending. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)