* Sources say budget in trouble without spending cuts
* Rouble weakness spurs inflation, threatens stability
* Kudrin says crisis measures won't work if sanctions
persist
By Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW, Dec 30 Russian authorities are facing
some unpalatable options as they try to keep the economy afloat
- unless they can persuade President Vladimir Putin to curb
massive military spending.
Officials fear that without limiting the defence budget, the
government will have to raise taxes, increase the pension age or
print money to prevent the state deficit from running out of
control.
Despite a crisis brought on by diving oil markets and
Western sanctions, they believe Russia can muddle through next
year provided the price of crude, its dominant export earner,
holds near current levels.
But even at $60 per barrel, the present oil price is little
more than half what the Kremlin needs to balance the budget, and
it is quickly running out of money.
Without radical action, the officials are much less
confident about 2016-17 - and even sooner, should global oil
prices continue their slide towards $40.
One senior government source expressed concern about the
effects of an unchecked deficit on one of Russia's two funds
built up from past oil income.
"If no spending is cut and revenue risks persist, we will
have a deficit of 4 trillion roubles. The Reserve Fund will be
spent within 18 months," he said. "In 2016 we will have no
resources to meet our budget obligations. Not to mention 2017."
At current exchange rates, 4 trillion roubles equates to $71
billion, not far from the $89 billion that the Reserve Fund now
holds.
Sanctions imposed by the European Union and United States
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis have deepened the
problems: foreign investment is down sharply, more than $100
billion has fled abroad this year, Russian firms and banks have
lost access to international capital markets and privatisation
plans are on hold.
The central bank has had to spend heavily from its reserves,
which have dropped to just below $400 billion from $510 billion
at the start of 2014, to arrest a steep slide in the rouble.
DEFENCE DRAIN
Spending will be cut 10 percent next year but Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that this was not enough
to balance the budget. Expenditure is dominated by social and
defence commitments, and Putin had set military investment as a
priority even before the stand-off with the West began when
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March.
Out of total spending of 13.96 trillion roubles ($248
billion) in 2014, social benefits account for over 33 percent,
and defence and security 32.5 percent.
Next year, military spending will rise to 35 percent of the
15.51 trillion rouble budget. That means about $100 billion for
defence and security at today's exchange rates.
At the same time, the weaker rouble will lead to higher
inflation next year by pushing up import costs, threatening
Putin's reputation for safeguarding Russians' living standards.
The lion's share of social spending goes on pensions, and
this will rise sharply due a rapidly ageing population unless
the government takes radical action by raising the retirement
age from 55 years for women and 60 for men.
"Without cutting military spending and raising the pension
age, we won't muddle through. What options do we have? Raise
taxes and print money, which triggers a downward spiral of
inflation and higher interest rates," the government source
said.
"DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT"
In the shorter term, the biggest economic risk would be a
further plunge in oil prices, even if they bounced back rapidly.
A drop to $40 for just a few days could inflict great
psychological damage.
Earlier this month, the rouble fell as much as 20 percent
against the dollar in one day after oil plunged and the central
bank raised its main interest rate sharply. The authorities were
forced to impose informal capital controls to cool the panic and
slow the flood of money out of the country.
Putin has said formal capital controls are not on the
agenda. Officials are anxious to avoid such drastic action as
this would inflict long-term damage on Russia's international
financial reputation: investors will put money into a country
only if they believe they can take the profits back out later.
"We won't introduce capital controls unless there is a
dramatic development," said a top-level government source. "I
don't know if $40 per barrel will trigger it. For our country it
is very bad, it is a tragedy. But whether it will trigger
capital controls or not, I just don't know," the source said.
In December 2008, oil fell during the global financial
crisis to around $36 but even then Russia did not reinstate
capital controls.
"This crisis is more psychological, more emotional than
those we have seen in the past. But in principle, the situation
is not very different from 2008. We can always switch to
measures we used in 2009," the source said, naming state
guarantees and direct funding of troubled companies among
possible measures.
However, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said the
current crisis was different because of the sanctions. "To come
out of the crisis, the government and the president should
settle the conflict with leading powers, mainly Europe and the
United States," he said last week.
However, the top-level government source held out little
hope for an easing of tensions with Washington. "Relations with
the United States are frozen," he said.
($1 = 56.2950 roubles)
