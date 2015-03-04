MOSCOW, March 4 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the country proposes spending 3.7 trillion roubles ($60 billion) from the Reserve Fund this year, Interfax reported, leaving obnly 1.7 trillion roubles by year-end.

A Finance Ministry official had said late last week that Russia planned to spend 3.2 trillion roubles from the fund.

Low oil prices and a slumping economy are causing the government's deficit to rise. The budget plan projects that it will reach 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this year.

($1 = 61.7100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)