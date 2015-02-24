MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia should have tight budgetary and monetary policy to bring down inflation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Siluanov added that Russia should adapt its budget and economy to new conditions, regardless of decisions made by ratings agencies.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign rating to junk late on Friday, citing the impact from the Ukraine crisis, a fall in oil prices and the rouble exchange rate. Standard & Poor's earlier cut Russia to junk. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)