NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Sept 22 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the situation in the Russian economy was "difficult but not critical".

Putin also told a meeting with government officials dedicated to Russia's 2016 budget that the budget deficit next year should not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product.

