MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia has banned some food imports from Bulgaria from September 1 after Sofia told Moscow about an unspecified number of cases of false phytosanitary certificates, the state food safety watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

The temporary restrictions were imposed on any imports and re-exports to Russia accompanied by such certificates, the watchdog, known as Rosselkhoznadzor in Russian, said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)