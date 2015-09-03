UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia has banned some food imports from Bulgaria from September 1 after Sofia told Moscow about an unspecified number of cases of false phytosanitary certificates, the state food safety watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.
The temporary restrictions were imposed on any imports and re-exports to Russia accompanied by such certificates, the watchdog, known as Rosselkhoznadzor in Russian, said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.