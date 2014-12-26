MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's central bank said on Friday it would provide up to 1.1 trillion roubles ($20.4 billion) at a three-month credit auction secured by non-marketable assets on Jan. 12.

That would be a record amount offered at this type of auction. The central bank is taking steps to alleviate a shortage of roubles in the money market.

($1 = 53.9830 roubles)