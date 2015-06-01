MOSCOW, June 1 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had decided to stop holding its one-year foreign exchange repo auctions as of June 1.

"Taking into account changes in the situation on the currency market, the central bank has decided to suspend as of June 1, 2015, foreign currency repo auctions with maturity of 364 days," the central bank said in a statement.

The forex repo auctions were introduced several months ago to ease demand for foreign currency and relieve pressure on Russia's rouble currency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly)