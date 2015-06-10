MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank's plans
to build up its foreing currency reserves contradicts its
inflation targeting policy regime, Russian Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"If you intend to accumulate reserves, then in this
situation you are refraining from an inflation-targeting policy.
Colleagues from the central bank need to determine (their
policy)," he was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said last week the
bank intended to keep accumulating reserves for years to come,
until they reach a "comfortable" level up to $500 billion, from
$356.5 billion now.
