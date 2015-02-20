MOSCOW Feb 20 The Russian economy and rouble still remain at risk from oil price volatility, Western sanctions over Ukraine and speculative behaviour on the foreign exchange market, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

She also told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, that the central bank was ready to reduce its minimum requirements for banks' loan-loss provisioning if they encounter financial difficulties.

Yudayeva added that the peak of the rouble's volatility had ended. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)