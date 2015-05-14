MOSCOW May 14 The Russian central bank's
operations to buy forex to top up its reserves do not contradict
the country's floating exchange rate regime, the central bank
said on Thursday.
"Similar operations, directed at regulating the volume of
forex reserves, are carried out by many central banks following
a floating exchange rate regime," the bank said in comments to
Reuters.
The bank said that its purchases would be carried out
equally in the course of the day without being linked to
particular exchange rate levels.
It also said the new forex operations would be neutral for
the tightness of monetary policy, because it intends to
sterilise the additional rouble liquidity by reducing limits on
its rouble refinancing operations.
Current conditions on the currency market do not threaten
financial stability, the bank said, adding that if there were
such a threat it would intervene on the market "in the framework
of the existing floating exchange rate mechanism".
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Alexander Winning)