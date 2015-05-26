MOSCOW May 26 A first deputy governor of the
Russian central bank, Dmitry Tulin, said on Tuesday that he
hoped the bank would be able to continue cutting its key
interest rate.
While explaining the central bank's monetary policy in
parliament, Tulin also said the central bank was worried that
cuts to the key rate would not be reflected in lower lending
rates from banks.
Tulin manages monetary policy at the central bank, which has
already cut its main lending rate by 450 basis points this year
as the economy slides into recession.
