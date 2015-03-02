UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 2 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had conducted no interventions in the foreign exchange market in February.
It was the first month since September when the central bank was not forced to keep selling foreign currency to support the rouble. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February