MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's central bank said on Monday that it and the Finance Ministry had not conducted forex market interventions on Dec. 25.

The central bank publishes its interventions data with a time lag.

It has spent over $80 billion defending the rouble this year, and the Finance Ministry recently started selling leftover foreign currency on its accounts to support the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)