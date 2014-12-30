MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia's Finance Ministry sold $80 million in forex market interventions on Dec. 26, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank publishes its interventions data with a time lag.

The central bank has spent over $80 billion defending the rouble this year, and the Finance Ministry recently started selling leftover foreign currency on its accounts to support the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)