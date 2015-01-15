UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 15 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had sold $650 million worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 13 on behalf of the Finance Ministry.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. The bank did not make any currency interventions on its own behalf, the data showed. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts