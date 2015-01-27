UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had conducted no interventions on the foreign exchange market on Jan. 23 and that the Finance Ministry had not sold any forex on that day.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day time lag. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February