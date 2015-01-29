UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had sold 680 million roubles ($10 million) worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 27 on behalf of the Finance Ministry. It did not make any interventions on its own account.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag of two working days. ($1 = 68.4410 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February