MOSCOW May 14 The Russian central bank has decided to buy currency to replenish its reserves worth $100-$200 million on a daily basis starting from May 13, the bank said on Thursday.

"The decision ... was taken considering the normalisation of the situation on the internal currency market and isn't directed at supporting a particular level of the exchange rate," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)