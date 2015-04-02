MOSCOW, April 2 An excessive debt burden could
not only spur investment but also hinder it, Russia's central
bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"In general, the decline in investment is associated with
high interest rates," Nabiullina told an investment conference.
"The availability of credit for investment financing of the
economy is very important, ... but an excessive debt burden may
not only stimulate development, encourage investment, but could
also slow investment."
Capital investment, or investment in firms' tangible goods
such as buildings and infrastructure, fell by 6.5 percent
year-on-year in February, according to the latest available data
from the Federal Statistics Service.
