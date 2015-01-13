MOSCOW Jan 13 The Russian central bank has set a limit on rouble liquidity available via foreign currency swaps at $10 billion per day between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that the limit could be adjusted if needed.

The central bank raised the limit to $10 billion from $2 billion in mid-December to alleviate a shortage of roubles in the money market. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)