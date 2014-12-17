MOSCOW Dec 17 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it would take several measures aimed at bringing financial stability to domestic markets that have been shaken by a rouble decline.

The announcement comes after a volatile few days for the rouble, which was down earlier this week by as much as 20 percent against the dollar and is down by some 50 percent against the U.S. currency so far this year.

The central bank said in a statement it was preparing with the government a set of measures to provide, if necessary, additional capital to Russian banks and financial companies.

It also said it planned to hold additional foreign exchange auctions if necessary and would impose a temporary moratorium on revaluing banks' portfolios of securities. (Reporting by Alexand Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)