ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that she cannot say "how big the cut" in the bank's key rate will be at the next policy meeting on June 15.

"We will be making our decision on June 15 and evaluating a whole range of factors," she told journalists at the sidelines of a banking forum in Russia's city of St. Petersburg.

"I cannot say in advance, what the level of rates will be, how big the cut."

She also said that the rouble is now more or less in equilibrium, but added the central bank will make decisions on intervening in its trade based on market conditions.

Nabiullina also added that the central bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market do not contradict the principles of the rouble's floating exchange rate regime. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)