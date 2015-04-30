(Adds dropped letter 'r' in 'central' in headline)

MOSCOW, April 30 The Russian central bank cut its main lending rate by one-and-a-half percentage points on Thursday, responding to a rally in the rouble and signs that inflation has peaked.

The bank reduced its one-week minimum auction repo rate to 12.5 percent, a larger cut than the one-point reduction predicted by a majority of analysts.