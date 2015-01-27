MOSCOW Jan 27 The decision by Standard & Poor's rating agency to cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade was largely expected, RIA Novosti news agency cited First Deputy Central Bank Governor Ksenia Yudayeva as saying on Tuesday.

"We believe that, to a large extent, this was expected," Yudayeva said. "In general, it was already taken into account in many decisions." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)