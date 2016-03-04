MOSCOW, March 4 Russia's central bank said on Friday it was raising minimum reserve requirements for banks' foreign liabilities by 1 percentage point to 5.25 percent, effective April 1.

The bank said in a statement that the measure is aimed at discouraging growth of foreign exchange liabilities. The increase does not apply to obligations to individuals. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)