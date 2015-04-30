(Adds c.bank explanation for rise) MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's gold and forex reserves rose by $3 billion in the week to April 24 after Russian banks returned more foreign currency to the central bank than they received via forex repo operations, the central bank said in a statement. The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 353.5 Previous week 350.5 End-2014 385.5 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)