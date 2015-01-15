BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
MOSCOW, Jan 15 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 386.2 Previous week 388.5 End-2014 386.2 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.