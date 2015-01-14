MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia's central bank replaced its head of monetary policy on Wednesday following criticism over the bank's failure to halt the rouble's sharp decline late last year.

Dmitry Tulin, a technocrat who has been working on-and-off at the central bank since 1978, will replace Ksenia Yudayeva, who has been the focus for criticism over the bank's defence of the rouble.

Tulin has been a deputy chairman at the bank since 2004 and will become a first deputy chairman in charge of monetary policy, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S.-trained Yudayeva, who joined the bank in late 2013, will retain the title of a first deputy and will be responsible for financial stability, analysis and economic forecasting as well as the bank's international policy. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)