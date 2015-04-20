MOSCOW, April 20 The rouble rate will most likely fluctuate in the coming months but it should be largely stable if there are no big changes in oil prices or sanctions against Russia, a senior official at the central bank wrote on Monday.

Ksenia Yudayeva, a first deputy governor, wrote in an opinion piece in business daily Vedomosti that the rouble had been adjusting to new conditions.

"As a whole, in my opinion, the rouble has entered a process of stabilisation around new levels that take into account higher ... (than expected) oil prices and a lower premium for geopolitical risks and risks of limiting capital flows," she wrote.

"In the absence of significant changes (... to oil prices, imposing new sanctions or lifting existing ones, unexpected changes to monetary policy in other countries), the rate in the medium term will be relatively stable."

On Friday, the rouble closed at 51.88 roubles per dollar - stronger than an all-time low of 80 roubles per dollar it briefly touched in mid-December.

But the currency has seen two Fridays in a row of significant falls following solid mid-week gains. On Friday, it fell 5 percent on the day.

"It could be said that, most likely, this is connected to the fact that a group of investors closes its rouble positions ahead of the weekend," Yudayeva wrote. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)