* Needs to hedge against limited access to foreign capital
* Central bank: U.S. tighter monetary policy may hurt EM
* Says companies comfortably placed to repay external debt
* Sees NPLs peak in 2015/H1 of 2016 at 16.5-17 pct
By Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, June 23 Russia needs a more conservative
approach towards its reserves, the central bank said on Tuesday,
noting risks to financial stability from limited access to
foreign capital, tighter U.S. monetary policy and volatile oil
prices.
The bank said in its Financial Stability Review that Russia
was well hedged against global markets imbalances, but the
rouble could weaken and higher capital flight increase if the
U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates.
Russia is sliding into recession this year, hit by sanctions
over its role in Ukraine and last year's steep fall in oil
prices. The central bank expects the economy to shrink 3.2
percent this year.
After showing reluctance to use its gold and forex to
support the rouble late last year, the bank has pledged to
increase its reserves to $500 billion, from $360 billion, over
the next few years.
"Russia's specific situation requires a more conservative
approach (towards reserves) which should take into consideration
the possibility of long-term restrictions to access to foreign
markets and the need to cover potential significant capital
outflows in the next two-to-three years," the bank said.
The central bank said it would launch foreign exchange
liquidity injections and market interventions to prop up the
rouble if the risk of higher capital outflow materialised.
It said that the current oil price of between $60 and $65
per barrel was enough to support the federal budget and the
creditworthiness of domestic oil companies.
Oil companies, Russia's chief exporters, are in a
comfortable position and can weather oil prices as low as $40
per barrel, it added.
In general, the bank said in its report, Russian corporates
should have no problem paying off the $65 billion in foreign
debt that is due by the end of the year, saying that domestic
banks have a foreign exchange buffer of around $43 billion.
It saw a potential foreign currency liquidity shortage among
individual banks of no more than $4 billion this year, which
could be covered by interbank lending or central bank
mechanisms, such as repo operations.
But overall corporate overall debt remains very high, the
bank said, adding that non-performing loans were growing,
especially in construction, machinery and equipment production
for agriculture, and retail.
"Given the high debt burden of the corporate sector,
deterioration in the quality of companies' loan portfolios will
continue," it said.
The bank said non-performing loans could peak later this
year or in the first half of 2016 at 16.5-17 percent and their
annual growth rate could come to 9-11 percent.
It estimated the total external debt of Russia's
non-financial institutions at 29.4 percent of gross domestic
product as of Jan. 1.
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Elizabeth Piper/Ruth Pitchford)