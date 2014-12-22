METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's central bank said it would will provide a mid-sized bank to with up to 30 billion roubles ($530 million) to stop it going bankrupt, in the first bailout of its kind during the current rouble crisis.
The central bank's Deposit Insurance Agency, responsible for managing crisis-hit lenders, would also take over supervision of Trust Bank as of Monday, it said in a statement.
In all Russia's banking sector, under increasing pressure from a plummeting rouble and western sanctions over Ukraine, could get a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles under a new law being prepared by the government.
The central bank will soon choose a leading investor for bailing out Trust Bank, which is likely to be one of the country's major banks, it said.
($1 = 56.4600 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and John Stonestreet)
