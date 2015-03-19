(Adds background on China-Russia relations)
MOSCOW, March 18 President Vladimir Putin will
meet a close aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday,
the Kremlin said, underlining Russia's increased effort to
establish closer ties with Beijing as its relations with the
West have deteriorated.
The meeting with Li Zhanshu, head of the General Office of
the Communist Party of China, will take place with relations
between Moscow and the West at their worst since the Cold War.
The European Union and United States have imposed sanctions on
Russia over its role in the Ukraine separatist conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said this week the Chinese
president had confirmed he would visit Moscow on May 9 to join
in commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the end of the
World War Two in Europe. Other leaders, mainly from Asia, former
Soviet republics and Latin America, will also be on hand.
China has yet to confirm Xi's visit in May.
Xi has made a big public show of underscoring the importance
of ties with Russia, and Moscow was the first capital he visited
after assuming the presidency in 2013. Xi also attended the
Winter Olympics in Sochi at Putin's invitation.
But, while the two see eye to eye on many international
diplomatic issues, including the conflict in Syria, and
generally vote as one on the United Nations Security Council,
China has not proved so willing to support Russia on Ukraine.
China has said it would like to develop "friendly
cooperation" with Ukraine, and repeatedly said it respects the
ex-Soviet state's independence, sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
Nonetheless, Chinese officials have said that Western powers
should take into consideration Russia's legitimate security
concerns over Ukraine.
China is also looking to Russia for help in diversifying its
energy supplies. Last year, the two non-Western world powers
signed a multi-year deal gas supply that Russia's gas monopoly
Gazprom estimated at $400 billion.
