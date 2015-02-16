KIEV Feb 16 The average official rate of Moldova's national lei currency weakened to a new all-time low of 18.96 to the dollar on Monday, according to central bank data published on its website.

The rate stood at 18.82 on Friday. Falling energy prices and the plunge in the Russian rouble are hitting currencies across the former Soviet Union. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)