MOSCOW, April 21 Russian state defence orders
topped 1.9 trillion roubles ($35.54 billion) in 2014, helping
the defence industry grow despite Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
Medvedev told the lower house of parliament that Russia had
sold $15 billion worth of military equipment abroad last year -
some 3.2 percent of Russia's total exports - and outstanding
defence orders were currently more than $49 billion.
He said state defence orders in 2013 had totalled 1.5
trillion roubles in 2013. Russia's armed forces are in the
process of being modernised.
($1 = 53.4600 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing
by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)