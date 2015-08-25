MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian consumer safety watchdog
Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday it had ordered retailers to
withdraw batches of detergents produced by several foreign
consumer groups.
The regulator said some products of Henkel,
Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, and Clorox
had to be removed from the marketplace because they did
not meet Russia's toxicological safety criteria.
Last year Russia banned many food imports from the European
Union and United States in retaliation for their sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. The list of affected
countries was expanded this year and Russian regulators have
also restricted Dutch flower imports, citing health risks.
The extent of the withdrawal of foreign detergent brands was
not immediately clear. Local media said it would only affect
some products rather than entire product lines.
Rospotrebnadzor said it was carrying out further tests on
household chemicals and detergents of other producers but did
not elaborate.
Henkel said it had not received any notification from
Rospotrebnadzor and that all its products had passed
toxicological checks in Russia and had a state certificate of
safety.
"We are trying to find out what's going on and deciding on
our next steps," said Henkel's spokeswoman Natalia Ovakimian.
The other companies affected could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Susan Fenton)