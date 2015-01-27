MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Tuesday decisions taken by credit rating agencies were politically motivated, after U.S. agency S&P downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade.

"They (ratings decisions) are politically motivated, and consequently it's unlikely that wise companies can and should take them into account," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)