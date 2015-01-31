* Forecast based on "conservative" oil price of $50 per
barrel
* Capital investment and retail sales to slump
* Inflation seen at 12 pct, capital outflow at $115 bln
(Adds details and context)
By Polina Devitt, Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russia's economy ministry said on
Saturday it expected gross domestic product to fall 3 percent
this year, more optimistic than many analysts' forecasts of a
4-5 percent drop.
The economy has been hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and
by sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine
crisis, leaving Russia facing its first year of recession since
2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The new growth prediction was contained in macroeconomic
forecasts used by the government for budgetary planning. The
economy ministry last revised these in December, when it
expected that gross domestic product would fall by 0.8 percent
this year with average oil price of $80 per barrel.
In its new forecasts, it now assumes an average oil price
of$50 per barrel this year, similar to its current levels. Oil
and gas account for about two-thirds of Russia's exports and
half of federal budget revenues, making the oil price a key
variable.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Russian news agencies
that the oil price forecast was "as conservative as possible",
compared with more upbeat consensus forecasts, Interfax
reported.
Under the new forecasts, inflation would not ease this year
and would be at 12 percent by the end of 2015, compared to 11.4
in 2014. Capital investment was likely to fall by 13 percent
this year and retail sales by 8 percent, Ulyukayev said.
Net capital outflows, spurred by a falling rouble and
increased tension between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, are
projected to reach $115 billion.
Despite the conservative oil price forecast, the ministry's
projection of a 3 percent contraction was more optimistic than
analysts polled in late January by Reuters who saw the Russian
economy shrinking by 4.2 percent this year.
Moody's rating agency said earlier this month that GDP might
fall by as much as 5.5. percent. Analysts at Danske in
Copenhagen said in a recent note GDP may contract by 8 percent.
The Russian central bank predicted in December that the
economy would contract by 4.6 percent in 2015 assuming an oil
price of $60 per barrel.
The revised forecasts come a day after the central bank cut
its interest rate by 2 percentage points to 15 percent, a
surprise move that signalled its growing concern with weak
economic growth as opposed to high inflation.
The bank also said on Friday that it expected the economy to
shrink by 3.2 percent in the first half of 2015, and for
inflation to stay in double digits until next year.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Darya Korsunskaya and
Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)