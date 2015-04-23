MOSCOW, April 23 The Russian economy shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

He also said that gross domestic product will most likely decline 2.8 percent this year, a slightly better forecast than the ministry's previous forecast of a 3 percent contraction. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)