MOSCOW, April 21 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday Russia's economy contracted by around 2 percent in the first quarter, but that the economic situation was stabilising.

"In the current year negative trends are continuing in the economy. In January-March of this year GDP fell by 2 percent approximately, the volume of industrial output by 0.4 percent, relative to the first quarter of last year," he said. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)