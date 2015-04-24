BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's economy will resume growth from the start of next year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.
Earlier Ulyukayev predicted that the economy would decline by 2-3 percent in annual terms in the second quarter. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.