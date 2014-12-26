* Finance minister expects GDP drop of 4 pct in 2015
* Recalculates budget based on $60/barrel oil
* Central bank to lend over $2 bln to bailed-out Trust bank
* Economy minister sees inflation at 10 pct by end of 2015
By Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Abramov
MOSCOW, Dec 26 Slumping oil prices have put
Russia's economy on course for a sharp recession and
double-digit inflation next year, government ministers said on
Friday, as authorities scaled up a bailout for the first bank to
succumb to this month's rouble crisis.
The economy is slowing sharply as Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis deter foreign investment and spur capital flight,
and as a slump in oil prices severely reduces Russia's export
revenues and pummels the rouble.
The government has taken steps to support key banks and
address the deepening currency crisis in the past week,
including a sharp and unexpected interest rate hike, but
analysts are pessimistic on the outlook for both the economy and
the rouble.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on Friday
the economy could shrink by 4 percent in 2015, its first
contraction since 2009, if oil prices averaged their current
level of $60 a barrel.
Siluanov also said the country would run a budget deficit of
more than 3 percent next year if the oil price did not rise.
"Next year we will, without doubt, have to bring the Reserve
Fund into play," he said, referring to one of Russia's two
rainy-day funds intended to support the economy at times of
crisis.
Crude prices have almost halved from their June peak amid a
global glut and a decision by producer group OPEC not to cut
output. Saudi Arabia said on Friday it was prepared to withstand
a prolonged period of low prices.
"We need to have our budget break even at $70 per barrel by
2017," said Siluanov.
Russia's government imposed informal capital controls this
week, including orders to large state-controlled oil and gas
exporters Gazprom and Rosneft to sell some
of their dollar revenues to shore up the rouble.
Russians have kept a wary eye on the exchange rate since the
collapse of the Soviet Union. Hyper-inflation wiped out their
savings over several years in the early 1990s and the rouble
collapsed again in 1998.
The rouble's latest fall will inevitably lead to higher
inflation next year, which after years of stability threatens
President Vladimir Putin's reputation for ensuring Russia's
prosperity.
"The inflation forecast is tough, high. We forecast the
level of 10 percent at the end of the year (2015)," Russian
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.
Inflation would remain in double digits throughout 2015,
peaking at the end of the first quarter or in the second
quarter, he added.
ROUBLE TROUBLE
The Russian currency slipped on Friday after hitting its
strongest levels in more than three weeks earlier in the day.
The rouble traded at 53.9 per dollar during the evening, a
sharp rebound from its recent all-time lows of 80 but still far
weaker than the 30-35 range it was trading at in the first half
of 2014.
"If oil goes down to $50 (per barrel)... I don't think our
authorities will be able to artificially maintain the (rouble)
rate even with higher sales by exporters," said the head of
treasury at a major Russian bank, who asked not to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to media.
On Friday, Russian authorities also significantly scaled up
rescue funds for Trust Bank, saying they would provide up to
$2.4 billion in loans to bail out the mid-sized lender, the
first bank to fall victim to the crisis.
The falling rouble has prompted panic buying of foreign
currency in Russia and a spike in deposit withdrawals, heaping
pressure on a vulnerable banking sector whose access to
international capital markets has already been restricted by
Western sanctions.
Siluanov said on Friday that authorities would provide
additional capital to the country's second-largest bank, VTB
, and fellow state lender Gazprombank.
VTB could receive 250 billion roubles and Gazprombank 70
billion roubles to help fund investment projects, including
those planned by Russian Railways, he said.
It was not clear whether this support would be in addition
to the 1 trillion rouble capital boost the banking sector is set
to receive as part of legislation recently approved by
parliament.
Credit agency Standard & Poor's said this week it could
downgrade Russia's rating to junk as soon as January due to a
rapid deterioration in "monetary flexibility" in the
country.
"Practically this (a downgrade) may mean the increase of
capital outflow from Russia, which would be necessary to replace
with instruments we have," Ulyukayev said.
Russia may repurchase corporate bond issues, especially
denominated in foreign currency, if needed, he added.
Meanwhile Russian gold and forex reserves have fallen to
their lowest levels since 2009 as the central bank has spent
billions to prop up the currency. Last week, reserves dropped by
as much as $15.7 billion to below $400 billion, down from over
$510 billion at the start of the year.
