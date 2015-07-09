(Adds detail, context)

MOSCOW, July 9 The net capital outflow from Russia fell in the second quarter to $20.0 billion, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the central bank on Thursday, pointing to a stabilisation in financial conditions.

The outflow figure was slightly lower than the $21.9 billion outflow recorded in the same period a year earlier but 38 percent less than in the previous quarter, when the outflow was $32.5 billion.

Russia saw record outflows of $154.1 billion in 2014 as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict exacerbated a slump in investment and a collapse in oil prices hurt Russia's export earnings.

The central bank expects this year's capital outflow to be around $90 billion.

Russia's current account surplus amounted to $19.2 billion in the second quarter, the central bank estimates showed, also lower than the $28.9 billion recorded in the first quarter.