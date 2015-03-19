MOSCOW, March 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday the worst was over for the country's economy, hit by Western economic sanctions over Ukraine and the fall in global oil prices.

Siluanov said in a speech that there were signs the economy had entered a period of stabilisation. This follows a fall of 1.5 percent in gross domestic product in January in annual terms.

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)