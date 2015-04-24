MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Economy Ministry sees the economy contracting by around 2 to 3 percent in year-on-year terms in the second quarter, Interfax reported on Friday, citing a deputy minister.

Russia's economy contracted by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)