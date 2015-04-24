BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Economy Ministry sees the economy contracting by around 2 to 3 percent in year-on-year terms in the second quarter, Interfax reported on Friday, citing a deputy minister.
Russia's economy contracted by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.