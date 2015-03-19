BRIEF-Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, March 19 Russian consumer price inflation has peaked and may remain at the current level for 1-1.5 months, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.
According to the latest data from the Federal Statistics Service released this week, annual inflation was at 16.7 percent. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.